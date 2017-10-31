Feelings among AP voters about Badgers remains mixed
Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll — the first time the Badgers have been this high since a three-week stretch in 2011.
Tempering the enthusiasm a bit, however, is that Wisconsin gained only 15 votes from last week and are expected to be ranked lower in the first college football playoff rankings, which come out Tuesday night.
The Badgers did receive one No. 2 vote (from Jeff Miller of the Orange County Register) and 11 AP voters have Wisconsin at No. 3 in their Week 10 ballot.
However, the majority of voters list Wisconsin at No. 5 or higher. And three voters — John Adams, Kirk Bohls and Matt Brown — have the Badgers at No. 10. That’s the most voters having the Badgers with a double-digit ranking since Week 7 (only two did so the previous two weeks).
Adams, of the Knoxville News Sentinel, has moved Wisconsin down one spot in each of the last two weeks. Sports On Earth’s Brown moved the Badgers from No. 8 from last week while the Austin American-Statesman’s Bohls actually moved UW down from 11 to 10.
Here’s the complete look at the Week 10 ballots along with the previous two weeks for comparison:
|Voter
|Week 10
|Week 9
|Week 8
|Jeff Miller, Orange County Register
|2
|3
|3
|Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
|3
|5
|5
|Dave Foster, WZTV Nashville
|3
|5
|5
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|3
|5
|5
|Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier
|3
|5
|5
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|3
|5
|5
|Jonny Miller, WBZ Boston
|3
|3
|2
|Mitch Vingle, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|3
|5
|5
|Parrish Alford, Tupelo Daily Journal
|3
|4
|4
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|3
|5
|9
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|3
|4
|4
|Sammy Batten, Fayettesville Observer
|3
|4
|4
|Adam Jude, Seattle Times
|4
|3
|3
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|4
|6
|6
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|4
|4
|4
|Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group
|4
|7
|6
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|4
|4
|4
|Dave Southern, Idaho Statesman
|4
|5
|5
|Keith Sargeant, NJ.com
|4
|5
|5
|Lauren Shute, SEC Country
|4
|5
|5
|Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal
|4
|3
|3
|Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang
|4
|5
|5
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|4
|5
|5
|Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel
|4
|5
|9
|Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal
|4
|5
|5
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|4
|5
|4
|Terry Hutchens, CNHI Sports Indiana
|4
|5
|6
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|4
|6
|7
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|5
|5
|5
|Ed Daigneault, Republican-American
|5
|6
|5
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|5
|5
|6
|Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News
|5
|6
|6
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|5
|5
|5
|Ross Dellenger, The Advocate, Baton Rouge
|5
|4
|4
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|5
|4
|4
|Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News
|5
|5
|5
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|6
|5
|5
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|6
|5
|7
|Jason Butt, Macon Telegraph
|6
|5
|5
|Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal
|6
|6
|5
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|6
|6
|6
|Aaron Suttles, Tuscaloosa News
|7
|5
|5
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|7
|8
|5
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|7
|7
|7
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|7
|6
|5
|Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle
|7
|5
|5
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|7
|5
|5
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|7
|9
|9
|Pat Caputo, Oakland Press
|7
|6
|6
|Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City
|7
|5
|5
|Andy Bitter, Roanoke Times
|8
|9
|8
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|8
|5
|5
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|8
|5
|5
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|8
|7
|6
|Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City
|8
|8
|8
|Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|9
|9
|8
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|9
|9
|8
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|9
|11
|12
|John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
|10
|9
|8
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|10
|11
|10
|Matt Brown, Sports On Earth
|10
|8
|9
