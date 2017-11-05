Dhooghe brothers both score for Badgers in 2-2 tie

The Wisconsin Badgers held a pair of one-goal leads Saturday night, but a resilient North Dakota team fought back both times to force a 2-2 tie at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin’s Sean Dhooghe opened the scoring in the first period, deking UND freshman goaltender Peter Thome out of his pads on a penalty shot for a 1-0 Badgers lead.

His older brother Jason wasn’t about to be outdone.

After North Dakota knotted it at one apiece, the elder Dhooghe’s one-timer from his knees gave the Badgers a 2-1 advantage midway through the third period.

However, it was a lead the Badgers squandered less than three minutes later, which brought the game to overtime and an eventual 2-2 tie.

The Badgers won the unofficial shootout 2-0.

Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made 30 saves for the Badgers in the tie. Thomes, making his second career start for UND, recorded 22.

The tie snapped a two-game losing streak for Wisconsin, but the Badgers haven’t won since a 4-2 victory over St. Lawrence on Oct. 28. They are 2-3-1 in their past six games.

Wisconsin goes on the road next week to face Michigan State, which is coming off two consecutive losses to the Minnesota Gophers.