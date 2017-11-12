Badgers outshoot Spartans but lose 2-0 at Munn Arena

With less than two minutes to play in the first period, Michigan State capitalized on a power play to take a 1-0 lead over Wisconsin at Munn Arena.

The Badgers never recovered.

One night after notching six goals, Wisconsin outshot Michigan State 38-17 but was held scoreless for the first time this season in a 2-0 defeat by the Spartans.

“Yesterday we got more quality shots; I think personally I passed the puck on a couple (tonight),” sophomore Trent Frederic said. “We had a decent amount of shots but a lot of perimeter stuff.”

The Badgers had four opportunities on the power play but weren’t able to convert on any.

“Our power play wasn’t really good today. It killed the mood,” Frederic said. “It gave them energy.”

Wisconsin dropped to 7-5-1 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT: The Badgers return to the Kohl Center Nov. 17-18 for a weekend series against Michigan.