Westlund scores twice, No. 8 Ohio State tops Badgers 4-2

Gustaf Westlund scored two goals as No. 8 Ohio State handed Wisconsin a 4-2 loss, the Badgers’ fourth straight Big Ten defeat.

Wisconsin tied the game twice — on a Josh Ess goal in the second period to knot things at 1 and at 2 thanks to Roman Ahcan finding the back of the net, but the Buckeyes scored two unanswered goals and hung on for the victory.

Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff stopped 26 shots in the loss.

Ohio State improves to 7-3-1-0 in the Big Ten, while Wisconsin falls to 2-8-1-1 in conference play.

The Badgers will take the ice again Saturday night to avenge their loss to the Buckeyes. The puck drops at 7 p.m.