Badgers guard King announces plans to transfer

Guard Kobe King announced plans to transfer from the University of Wisconsin via an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

“After talking with family and friends I have decided that the best step for my future basketball aspirations, as well as my love for the game, is to immediately step away from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program,” King wrote.

“This has been a very tough decision for me, however, after spending almost three years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit for me as a player and person.”

King will leave the team in the middle of his redshirt sophomore season.

King, who starred at La Crosse Central High School, spent the last three seasons with the Badgers. After getting injured 10 games into his true freshman year, he returned last season to average 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. He was putting together a breakout season with the Badgers in 2019-20 as the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.0 points per contest.

King poured in a career-best 24 points against Indiana on Dec. 24.