Not selected in NFL draft, former Badgers FB Ingold signing with Raiders

Despite being ranked as the top fullback by several draft analysts, Alec Ingold was not selected in the 2019 NFL draft.

In a text message, the former Wisconsin Badger confirmed he’ll be signing with the Oakland Raiders. Jon Gruden, the head coach of the Raiders, was Ingold’s coach at the Senior Bowl, where he was the only fullback invited.

Two fullbacks were selected in the draft, both in the seventh round. Houston took Cullen Gillaspia of Texas A&M while Miami, which Ingold visited during the pre-draft process, selected Chandler Cox of Auburn.

Oakland has two fullbacks on its roster — five-year veteran and converted linebacker Keith Smith and Ryan Yurachek, who signed as an undrafted free agent in July 2018 after playing tight end at Marshall.

A former high school quarterback, Ingold had 343 yards rushing in his four years at Wisconsin along with 14 receptions for 185 yards. He had 21 touchdowns combined, including 17 rushing.