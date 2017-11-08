The emergence of wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been a pleasant surprise for Wisconsin this season, which made seeing him leave with what looked like a serious leg injury last Saturday against Indiana a crushing blow.

After nine games, Cephus led the Badgers in receiving yards (501) and touchdowns (6) and was tied with Troy Fumagalli in catches (30).

Naturally, there might be a bit of hand-wringing from Wisconsin fans. A.J. Taylor could help ease the tension.

The sophomore wide receiver is coming off his best game as a collegian. Taylor, no relation to super freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, grabbed three receptions for 63 yards. The receiving yards were career high while the catches matched his best of 2017 — but were his most in Big Ten play; he had four receptions combined in conference games entering last Saturday — and equaled his total for all of 2016.

Taylor also rushed for 10 yards on a jet sweep, which might not seem like a momentous occasion, but Wisconsin’s long run on those plays this season had been just five yards (and not for a lack of trying).

Taylor is currently third on Wisconsin in targets, so there’s a reasonable expectation that he’ll be the main wide receiver Alex Hornibrook will look to when he passes.

A Taylor and Taylor show against Iowa? It might just be in the offing.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers from the first nine games of the season:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Adam Bay, LS

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: 2 for 2 passing, 12 yards

Season totals: 3 for 3 passing, 18 yards

Madison Cone, CB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Davis, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush, 1 yard

BYU: 2 catches, 67 yards

Northwestern: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 catch, 8 yards; 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: 1 catch, 10 yards

Season totals: 8 catches, 170 yards, TD; 2 rushes, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs

BYU: Started, 18 rushes, 128 yards, TD

Northwestern: Started, 19 rushes, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Nebraska: Started, 25 rushes, 249 yards, 2 TDs

Purdue: Started, 30 rushes, 219 yards, TD; 1 catch, 17 yards

Maryland: Started, 22 rushes, 126 yards, TD; 1 catch, 24 yards

Illinois: Started, 12 rushes, 73 yards

Indiana: Started, 29 rushes, 183 yards, TD

Season totals: 190 rushes, 1,368 yards, 12 TDs; 2 catches, 41 yards

Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Christian Bell, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, FF

Luke Benzschawel, TE

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Tyler Biadasz, C

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Noah Burks, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH

Eric B urrell, S

Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 3 tackles (2 solo)

Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB

Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

BYU: 8 tackles (6 solo), INT

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

Purdue: Started, 1 tackle, 2 PBU

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Indiana: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 23 tackles (16 solo), INT, 6 PBU

Seth Currens, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle

Jack Dunn, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Garrett Groshek, RB

Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle

BYU: 9 carries, 43 yards; 1 tackle

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 rush, 7 yards

Purdue: 2 rushes, 32 yards

Maryland: 5 rushes, 47 yards

Illinois: 12 rushes, 51 yards, TD

Indiana: 9 rushes, 23 yards; 1 catch, 7 yards

Season totals: 45 rushes, 242 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 13 yards; 3 tackles (1 solo)

Patrick Kasl, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Adam Krumholz, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: 1 tackle, .5 sacks, .5 TFL

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Season totals: 6 tackles (3 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL

Mike Maskalunas, ILB

Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo)

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Season totals: 7 tackles (5 solo), TFL

Keldrick Preston, DE

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Season stats: 1 tackle (solo), QBH

Kendric Pryor, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: 1 catch, 20 yards

Maryland: 2 catches, 9 yards

Illinois: 2 catches, 37 yards

Indiana: 1 catch, 14 yards

Season totals: 6 catch, 80 yards

Cole Van Lanen, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Caesar Williams, CB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB

Injured, out for season

Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Quintez Cephus, WR

Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards

BYU: Started, 5 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs

Northwestern: 4 catches, 99 yards; 1 rush, -3 yards

Nebraska: Started, 4 catches, 68 yards, TD

Purdue: 5 catches, 100 yards, TD

Illinois: 2 catches, 31 yards

Indiana: 2 catches, 24 yards, TD

Season totals: 27 catches, 456 yards, 6 TDs; 1 rush, -3 yards

David Edwards, RT

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Patrick Johnson, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Injured, out for the season

Season totals: n/a

Anthony Lotti, P

Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)

Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)

BYU: 2 punts, 93 yards (46.5 average)

Northwestern: 6 punts, 245 yards (40.8 average)

Nebraska: 4 punts, 169 yards (42.2 average)

Purdue: 1 punt, 44 yards (44.0 average)

Maryland: 1 punt, 26 yards (26.0 average)

Illinois: 5 punts, 183 yards (36.6 average)

Indiana: 1 punt, 37 yards

Season totals: 28 punts, 1,117 yards (39.9 average)

Garrett Rand, DE

Utah State: 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 PBU

Northwestern: 1 tackle

Nebraska: 1 QBH

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: 1 tackle

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 3 tackles (1 solo), 2 QBH, PBU

Bradrick Shaw, RB

Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 4 carries, 19 yards

Northwestern: 9 rushes, 34 yards

Nebraska: 12 rushes, 43 yards, TD

Purdue: 12 rushes, 41 yards; 2 catches, 11 yards

Maryland: 7 rushes, 18 yards

Illinois: 12 rushes, 40 yards

Indiana: 5 rushes, 21 yards, TD

Season totals: 79 rushes, 300 yards, 3 TDs; 3 catches, 21 yards

A.J. Taylor, WR

Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards

Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD; 2 kick returns, 65 yards

Northwestern: 1 catch, 33 yards; 1 kick return, 18 yards

Nebraska: 1 catch, 5 yards; 1 kick return, 25 yards

Purdue: 1 catch, 17 yards; 2 rushes, 5 yards

Maryland: 2 catches, 41 yards, TD; 4 kick returns, 83 yards

Illinois: 1 rush, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 29 yards

Indiana: 3 catches, 63 yards; 1 rush, 10 yards

Season totals: 14 catches, 231 yards, 2 TDs; 4 rushes, 19 yards; 12 kick returns, 287 yards (23.9 average)

Have not played

Griffin Grady, ILB

