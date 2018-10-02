A lot of movement for Badgers in AP top 25 despite not playing
Wisconsin might have had a bye week, but that doesn’t mean the Badgers’ place in the Associated Press top-25 poll remained the same.
The Badgers dropped one spot in the poll, losing 20 votes in the process (it should be noted that one voter did not cast a ballot this week).
Of the 61 voters, 22 left Wisconsin in the same spot on their Week 6 ballot as they had UW on their Week 5 ballot. Of the remaining 39 voters, 20 moved Wisconsin down on their ballot while 19 moved the Badgers up.
And we reiterate: Wisconsin did not play this weekend. Of the top-25 teams which lost, the majority were ranked lower than the Badgers (No. 20 BYU, No. 22 Duke, No. 23 Mississippi State, No. 24 California and No. 25 Texas Tech) and the others lost to a highly ranked team (No. 7 Stanford to No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 9 Penn State to No. 4 Ohio State).
Most voters didn’t slide or jump Wisconsin too much — one or two spots, mainly — although there was, as usual, an exception.
Jim Alexander moved the Badgers down five slots (from 16 to 21) on his ballot. Here’s the top-21 teams on Alexander’s ballot: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Oregon, Kentucky, Colorado, Central Florida, Florida, Texas, North Carolina State, Wisconsin.
Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Weeks 4 & 5:
|Voter
|Week 6
|Week 5
|Week 4
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|11
|13
|15
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|11
|11
|11
|Johnny Miller, WBZ Radio
|11
|13
|15
|Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang
|11
|13
|13
|Sean Manning, The Dominion Post
|11
|13
|14
|Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
|12
|12
|16
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|12
|13
|16
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|12
|13
|17
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|12
|13
|14
|Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City
|12
|12
|13
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|13
|12
|14
|Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News
|13
|12
|12
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|13
|14
|15
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|13
|11
|11
|Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group
|13
|13
|13
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|13
|14
|15
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|13
|13
|15
|Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch
|13
|13
|16
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|13
|13
|17
|Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports
|14
|14
|18
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|14
|13
|18
|Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|14
|14
|17
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|14
|15
|22
|Scott Rabalais, The Advocate
|14
|13
|17
|Adam Jude, Seattle Times
|15
|12
|12
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|15
|13
|18
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|15
|15
|20
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|15
|14
|14
|Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville
|15
|15
|18
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|15
|15
|15
|Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel
|16
|15
|16
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|16
|16
|21
|Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
|16
|16
|22
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|16
|15
|19
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|16
|15
|21
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|16
|14
|18
|Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal
|16
|16
|20
|Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|17
|18
|23
|Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman
|17
|15
|20
|Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier
|17
|15
|19
|Keith Sargeant, NJ.com
|17
|19
|22
|Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle
|17
|17
|22
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|17
|18
|23
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|17
|17
|23
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|17
|18
|19
|Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40
|17
|15
|21
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|17
|17
|17
|Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group
|18
|18
|22
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|18
|20
|20
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|18
|20
|23
|Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal
|18
|18
|22
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|18
|16
|25
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|18
|15
|14
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|18
|19
|17
|Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City
|18
|21
|25
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|19
|19
|20
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|19
|17
|20
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|20
|22
|NR
|Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise
|21
|16
|21
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|21
|19
|22
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|n/a
|14
|16
