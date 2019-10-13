Badgers erupt for 11 goals in win against Merrimack

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team erupted for 11 goals to beat the Merrimack Warriors 11-5 and earn their first win of the season.

Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and K’Andre Miller each tallied a pair of goals to lead the Badgers. Other scorers included Tyler Inamoto, Dylan Holloway, Mick Messner, Roman Ahcan and Ty Pelton-Byce.

Fifteen Badgers scored points including top producers in Caufield, Ahcan and Turcotte with three each.

The last time Wisconsin scored 11 or more goals came against Northern Michigan in 1992.

Wisconsin will play its home opener against two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth next Friday and Saturday on Fox Sports Wisconsin.