Badgers drop overtime decision to Denver 4-3

Despite taking a quick two-goal lead in the first period, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to Denver on Saturday night.

The Pioneers buried a shot from the slot 1:42 into overtime to earn the series sweep over the Badgers.

Wisconsin scored twice in less than 30 seconds in the first period to jump out to an early lead. Dominick Mersch got the scoring started with a goal at 15:12 and Caufield scored 28 seconds later.

Denver answered with a pair of goals to tie it up in the second period, but Wisconsin’s Matthew Freytag responded, scoring on the man advantage to make it a 3-2 game.

The Pioneers evened the score in the third before scoring the game-winner in overtime.

Badger goaltender Jack Berry made 36 saves.

