Badgers RT Edwards declares for NFL draft

Wisconsin is going to have another vacancy to fill on its offensive line in 2019.

On Tuesday, redshirt junior right tackle David Edwards announced on social media that he is leaving the Badgers and entering the NFL draft.

A former high school quarterback who began at Wisconsin as a tight end, Edwards played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman with seven starts. He had a breakout season in 2017, stating all 14 games and being named to several All-American teams, including getting a first-team nod by the AFCA and second-team selections by Walter Camp and the FWAA, as well as a consensus second-team all-Big Ten pick.

Edwards started the first 10 games in 2018 but missed the final three due to injury, including Wisconsin’s win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27. He was named first-team all-Big Ten by the media and second team by the coaches.

Wisconsin already will have to replaced its guards, seniors Beau Benzschawel and Michael Deiter. Center Tyler Biadasz is also contemplating leaving early for the NFL.