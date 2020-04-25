Badgers center Biadasz scooped up by Cowboys in fourth round

Tyler Biadasz joins the ever-growing list of Wisconsin offensive linemen to be picked in the NFL draft.

The former Badgers center was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (No. 146 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft.

Dallas traded up to the 146th slot to draft Biadasz. The Cowboys are looking for a replacement at center after former Badgers offensive lineman Travis Frederick retired this offseason at the age of 29. Frederick played 96 games for Dallas from 2013-19 and was named an All-Pro once (2016) as well as to five Pro Bowls.

After the Amherst, Wis., native redshirted in 2016, he played 14 games in 2017 and helped pave the way for running back Jonathan Taylor’s historical freshman campaign.

Biadasz was named to the All-Big Ten first team in 2018 after starting 13 games at center. And in 2019, the 6-foot-3 offensive lineman became the first Badgers player to win the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the top center in the nation. He was also a unanimous selection to the All-American first team.