Badgers still No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) hands the football off to running back Jonathan Taylor (23) during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The undefeated Wisconsin Badgers (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) held steady at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, revealed Tuesday night.

The Badgers still trail No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Miami, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma despite their 24-10 win over Michigan.

Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern California followed in the same order as they did last week. Over the next two weeks, every team in the top nine will play another team ranked in the committee’s top 25, including four games matching top playoff contenders.

Wisconsin faces unranked Minnesota on Saturday, before taking on No. 9 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide will play at Auburn on Saturday to decide a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship on Dec. 2. The winner plays Georgia.

The Atlantic Coast Conference championship will match Clemson and Miami on Dec. 2.