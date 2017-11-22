Badgers still No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The undefeated Wisconsin Badgers (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) held steady at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, revealed Tuesday night.

The Badgers still trail No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Miami, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma despite their 24-10 win over Michigan.

Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern California followed in the same order as they did last week. Over the next two weeks, every team in the top nine will play another team ranked in the committee’s top 25, including four games matching top playoff contenders.

Wisconsin faces unranked Minnesota on Saturday, before taking on No. 9 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide will play at Auburn on Saturday to decide a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship on Dec. 2. The winner plays Georgia.

The Atlantic Coast Conference championship will match Clemson and Miami on Dec. 2.