Wisconsin up two spots to No. 12 in College Football Playoff rankings

Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) rose two spots to No. 12 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings, released Tuesday, following a 37-21 win over Nebraska.

Running back Jonathan Taylor gashed the Cornhuskers for the third straight season, rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

The Badgers, ranked No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press poll, debuted at No. 13 in the initial CFP rankings on Nov. 5, falling to No. 14 last week despite beating Iowa 24-22.

Wisconsin remains a game behind first-place Minnesota in the Big Ten West. The Badgers host Purdue on Saturday, before heading to Minneapolis for a showdown with the Gophers on Nov. 30.