Badgers move up to No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Wisconsin's Bradrick Shaw celebrates his touchdown run with Adam Krumholz and Kendric Pryor during the win over Iowa on Saturday.
As college football gears up for the final stretch of this unpredictable 2017 season, the Wisconsin Badgers keep inching up the College Football Playoff Rankings.

Wisconsin (10-0) was ranked No. 5 in the latest poll, released Tuesday night. Originally placed at No. 9 two weeks ago, the Badgers moved up to No. 8 last week and hurdled two more spots on Tuesday for the fifth position, just one spot out of the four-team Playoff.

The Badgers benefited from a pair of top-4 teams getting blown out last weekend. Georgia, slotted at No. 1 for the opening two College Football Playoff rankings, lost 40-17 to Auburn. And former No. 3 Notre Dame was humbled after a 41-8 loss to Miami.

Georgia and Notre Dame are now ranked at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

Wisconsin hosts Michigan on Saturday before wrapping up its regular season Nov. 25 against the Minnesota Gophers.

Here’s a complete list of the College Football Playoff Top 25:

 