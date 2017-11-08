Badgers move up to No. 8 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Wisconsin Badgers moved up one spot to No. 8 in the second College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.
Wisconsin (9-0) was slotted at No. 9 last week before keeping its undefeated season alive with a 45-17 trouncing of Indiana on Saturday.
The Badgers moved ahead of Big Ten rivals Penn State and Ohio State, which both lost this past weekend. The University of Miami (8-0) slid ahead of Wisconsin, moving from No. 10 to seventh after topping Virginia Tech 28-10 on Saturday.
The top four teams — Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson — remained in the same order.
A list of the full rankings:
Second #CFBPlayoff Rankings: Top 2️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Mjp8GJgRgv
— CFBPlayoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 8, 2017