Badgers move up to No. 8 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Wisconsin Badgers moved up one spot to No. 8 in the second College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.

Wisconsin (9-0) was slotted at No. 9 last week before keeping its undefeated season alive with a 45-17 trouncing of Indiana on Saturday.

The Badgers moved ahead of Big Ten rivals Penn State and Ohio State, which both lost this past weekend. The University of Miami (8-0) slid ahead of Wisconsin, moving from No. 10 to seventh after topping Virginia Tech 28-10 on Saturday.

The top four teams — Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson — remained in the same order.

