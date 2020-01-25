Caufield’s hat trick propels Badgers to 6-4 win

Cole Caufield had himself a night.

The freshman forward tallied his first career hat trick Friday, leading the Wisconsin Badgers to a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Notre Dame on the road.

Trailing 2-0 early on, Caufield scored his first goal of the evening 18:44 into the opening period. After tying the game at 2 just minutes into the second period, Caufield struck again before the buzzer sounded for a 4-3 Badgers lead.

Wisconsin would hold on for the win, secured by an empty-net goal by Wyatt Kalynuk in the final minute.

“There are plenty of games where it has looked like he was going to have the same kind of game,” head coach Tony Granato said of Caufield’s performance. “Tonight he was dead on in his shots and they went in for him. He finds way to beat guys to the net.”

The Badgers have won three of their last four contests. Wisconsin, which now sits at 10-12-1 overall and 5-9-1-1 in the Big Ten, will look to complete the weekend sweep Saturday night at Notre Dame.

The puck drops at 5 p.m.