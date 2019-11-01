Caufield scores eighth goal of season in Badgers’ 6-1 loss

Halloween night was extra spooky for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Cole Caufield scored his nation-leading eighth goal of the season in the first period, but that was the only highlight in Wisconsin’s 6-1 loss to Penn State.

The Badgers (4-3) fell behind 2-0 in the first period before Caufield found the back of the net on a power play. The Nittany Lions then rattled off four unanswered goal and cruised to the win.

UP NEXT

The Badgers will try to avenge Thursday night’s loss when they take on the Nittany Lions on Friday night.