Badgers climb to No. 20 in AP Top 25

The Wisconsin Badgers climbed three spots to No. 20 in The Associated Press college football poll.

Clemson is back at No. 2 behind top-ranked Alabama, moving up to where it started, after a convincing victory and Ohio State’s first loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide are a unanimous No.1, with all 61 first-place votes , for the first time this season.

The Tigers trailed only Alabama in the preseason rankings, but a couple of close wins in September — combined with seemingly impressive performances by other highly ranked teams — dragged Clemson to as low as No. 4.

Coming off a lopsided win against North Carolina State, Clemson rose a spot this week. Notre Dame is No. 3 and LSU is No. 4, setting the stage for a top-five matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Nov. 3. Both have an open date this week.

Michigan is No. 5 and Ohio State dropped to No. 11 after being upset by Purdue.

No. 25 Appalachian State is ranked in the AP poll for the first time in school history.