Badgers’ Orr aims to continue family legacy in NFL

The NFL had an advertising campaign a few years ago in which they declared “football is family.” In the household of Chris Orr, that saying might better be presented as “family is football.”

Orr, who played in 50 games at Wisconsin with 30 starts, is just the latest member of his household to try and make it as a professional football player. His dad, Terry, played eight seasons in the NFL, mostly with Washington. All three of his brothers played, too. Zach played three years with Baltimore before having to retire due to an injury. Nick went to TCU and was in Chicago’s training camp in 2018. Oldest brother Terrance walked on at Texas State.

The idea of playing in the NFL has never been a fantasy for Chris Orr. It’s been a reality since he was young and all the way until adulthood. All he had to do was look around at his own family.

“The thing for me, the best thing I had, is the realization this dream is a possibility. This can definitely come true,” the former Badgers linebacker explained. “I think a lot of people think this it’s something so farfetched if they don’t know anybody personally who made it to that level. For me, it was never something out of the ordinary or something I couldn’t reach or obtain.”

Chris Orr has drawn inspiration and motivation more than just with the level of play they’ve reached. In 2016, Orr tore his ACL on the first defensive snap of the season. Zach Orr then announced he was going to dedicate his year to his brother – and went out and had a Pro Bowl year, recording 132 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed.

But that would be Zach Orr’s final season. It was discovered he had a rare spinal condition, causing him to retire from football. The moment Chris Orr heard about his brother, he quickly got out his phone and sent a text to Badgers head coach Paul Chryst, asking to change his uniform number from 50 to 54, which his brother wore with the Ravens.

“For as long as I play football, I’ll honor him because he did the same for me in that one year. And he goes and his football career is over,” Chris Orr said. “As long as I play football, he’ll see himself honored through me.”

In 2019, Zach Orr had to be not only honored but also impressed. Chris Orr started all 14 games for Wisconsin and had 78 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five passes broken up and two forced fumbles. Orr also had 11 1/2 sacks, which not only were the most in the nation for an inside linebacker (Kristopher Moll of UAB was next with nine) but also the most in Badgers history at that position.

Having Orr rush the quarterback wasn’t necessarily ever in Wisconsin’s plans – he had all of 2.5 sacks in his previous 36 games combined entering 2019 – but the senior caught the eye of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in practice, consistently winning one-on-one drills.

“Coach Leonhard felt like it was something I could add to the defense this year and help us out and basically just let me go. It worked out in a great way,” Orr said, before adding with a laugh, “for both of us.”

Orr might have been on the NFL’s map regardless, but the sacks helped raise his profile.

“I think it helped me out a lot. It shows that I’m versatile,” Orr said. “That’s just an extra tool in my toolbox that I think not necessarily too many off-the-ball linebackers have. The name of the game is get to the quarterback. If you need another way to get to the quarterback why not use one of your off-the-ball backers?”

For as well as he played as a senior and as much attention as he garnered, Orr could only muster an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – which he skipped, saying he wanted to train for drills since teams told him the “loved my film” and he wanted to make the best use of his time.

Not to mention that he only had one chance to perform in front of coaches, at Wisconsin’s Pro Day, since he was somewhat surprisingly not invited to the NFL combine.

“Let me say I’m quite peeved he didn’t get a combine invite,” said former teammate, one-time roommate and fellow linebacker Zack Baun.

Orr didn’t mince words – he was expecting to get that call.

“I was definitely highly disappointed,” he said. “I felt like my track record earned me the right to be at the combine in Indianapolis. I honestly used it as motivation and said I’m going to make my Pro Day my combine and people are going to eat their words.”

Orr nearly didn’t get his chance at Pro Day. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the pre-draft process the day after Wisconsin held its testing day. The timing worked out for Orr, who called the Pro Day “vital” for him; not so much for others at different schools who are in the same boat he’s in – hoping to make an impression.

At the Badgers’ Pro Day, Orr ran a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash – although as he noted without prompting, several teams said they clocked him with a better time – and had a 36 1/2-inch vertical, among other results (he also did the 20 shuttle, 3-cone drill, broad jump and bench press).

With the Pro Day, Orr would have had to make his own tape somewhere – he’s currently at home in DeSoto, Texas, staying with his parents (of course) – and hope teams would take a look. Instead, he was one of the lucky ones to have a favorable circumstance.

“I know going into it people thought I wasn’t going to put up the numbers that I did. I know I surprised a lot of people, but I think it helped me out a lot,” Orr said.

“It’s worked out for the better in my case, but I’m definitely grieving and feel for those who didn’t get the same opportunity.”

One thing that couldn’t be measured at the combine or a Pro Day is leadership. And Orr has plenty of it and always has. When Orr was injured in 2016 he acted as a pseudo-coach, standing on the sidelines of every game wearing headsets so he could know what was being called on the field defensively. Need someone to rally the team with a good pregame speech or make sure no one slacks off? That’s Orr’s job.

“He’s always a loud one and bringing up the energy in practice,” said wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who went against Orr in practice in 2017 and ’19.

NFL teams have noticed. Orr said some have told him they could see him eventually elevating to captain of special teams as a rookie.

“That’s high praise to me,” Orr said.

Teams have told Orr his main role will likely be on special teams although he could see some time on defense in a rotational role. That’s OK with Orr. He just wants that opportunity with any team, although he did admit if he landed in Washington or Baltimore “I’d be lying if I didn’t say it wouldn’t mean a little more to me.”

But making to the NFL is the real objective. Those two cities would just be icing on the cake. He knows being drafted doesn’t ensure making a team, nor does not being drafted mean you can’t make an impact.

Terry Orr wasn’t taken until the 10th round (nowadays the draft only lasts seven rounds). Zach Orr never got his name called and had to wait to sign afterwards as an undrafted free agent.

If Chris Orr hears his name called during the draft, it also will mean for the rest of his life he’ll have a leg up on everyone else in his family.

“Oh no for sure, I’ll definitely be bringing that up, saying I’m the highest drafted Orr ever,” Orr said. “Even if I’m the last pick in the draft I can say that.”

Orr did say all that while chuckling. After all his family is football, but don’t you forget — in that sentence family comes first.