Wisconsin Badgers-Central Michigan Chippewas pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the 1st meeting between Wisconsin and Central Michigan. The Badgers are 32-2 all-time against current MAC members.

— The Badgers have won 23 straight home openers. Only Florida (29) has a longer active winning streak in FBS.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 31-6 when scoring first, 12-6 when the opponent scores first, 27-3 when leading after the first quarter, 8-5 when trailing after the first quarter, 36-2 when leading at halftime, 4-9 when trailing at halftime, 38-2 when leading after the third quarter and 5-9 when trailing after the third quarter.

— The Badgers have 29 100-yard rushers vs. MAC teams, including twice with two in same game (1985, 1994) and twice with three in same game (2013, 2014). Most: Brian Calhoun, 258 vs. Bowling Green in 2005.The Badgers have five 200-yard passers in August-September road games vs. nonconference opponents: 2017 – Alex Hornibrook, 256 at BYU; 2003 – Jim Sorgi, 215 at West Virginia; 2001 – Jim Sorgi, 231 at Oregon; 1984 – Mike Howard, 267 at Missouri; 1971 – Neil Graff, 229 at Syracuse.

— Wisconsin has nine 200-yard passers vs. MAC teams – 4 of those are vs. Northern Illinois, including most yards, 347 by Russell Wilson in 2011 (also threw a rare INT that game, to a DT, no less). Last: Bart Houston, 2016 vs. Akron.

— The Badgers have six 100-yard receiving games vs. MAC teams: Jazz Peavy, 100, Akron, 2016; Jared Abbrederis, 122, UMass, 2013; Isaac Anderson, 100, Northern Illinois, 2009; Travis Beckum, 135, Buffalo, 2006; Lee Evans, 214, Akron, 2003; Lee DeRamus, Eastern Michigan, 1991.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 8 carries to pass John Clay for 9th place, 10 to pass Melvin Gordon for 8th place and 21 to tie and 22 to pass James White for 7th place on UW’s all-time rushing attempts list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 24th time he’s reached that mark, tying Anthony Davis for third-most career 100-yard games in UW history.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 145 yards to become the 31st player in Badgers history with 1,000 career receiving yards.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 40 yards to pass Nick Davis for 25th place, 51 to pass Jeff Mack for 24th place, 95 to pass Darrin Charles for 23rd place and 103 to pass Lance Kendricks for 22nd place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.