Badgers center Tyler Biadasz declares for 2020 NFL draft

The Wisconsin Badgers football team saw its third junior declare for the NFL draft as center Tyler Biadasz announced on Twitter that he’s leaving school to turn pro.

Thank you Wisconsin for all the great memories and letting me fulfill my lifelong dream of being a Badger. I look forward to competing at the highest level. The NFL has always been my biggest dream and I can’t thank enough all the people that helped me along the way. #GodisGood pic.twitter.com/jTsU9k2ON1 — Tyler Biadasz (@TylerBiadasz) January 8, 2020

The announcement comes on the heels of similar declarations by running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

Biadasz, a native of Amherst, is coming off a junior season in which he won the Rimington Award, given to the nation’s top center, and was named a unanimous first-team All-American.and consensus first-team All-Big Ten.

As a sophomore, Biadasz was an honorable mention All-American and consensus first-team All-Big Ten.

In his three seasons at Wisconsin, Biadasz, who redshirted in 2016, started al 41 games the Badgers played during that span. Taylor rushed for over 6,000 yards as well during that period behind an offensive line anchored by Biadasz.