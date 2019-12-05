Badgers can’t keep up with NC State, fall 69-54

Jericole Hellems scored a career-best 23 points, and North Carolina State beat Wisconsin 69-54 on Wednesday night.

Hellems drained 4 of 6 attempts from 3-point range to help the Wolfpack improve to 6-2. Wisconsin lost its third straight game and slumps to 4-4.

The Badgers were within two points at halftime, but North Carolina State outscored them 37-24 after the break.

Wisconsin, which went 2 for 26 from 3-point range last week against New Mexico, sunk just 5 of 23 attempts Wednesday.

Aleem Ford led Wisconsin with 13 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Wahl collected five points and eight boards off the bench.

The Badgers open their Big Ten schedule Friday night with a matchup against Indiana at the Kohl Center.