Wisconsin Badgers-BYU Cougars pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats heading for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and BYU Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium:

• This is the fourth meeting between Wisconsin and BYU with the Badgers holding a 2-1 edge, including a 40-6 win last year in Provo, Utah.

• Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 25-3 when scoring first (1-0 in 2018), 11-4 when the opponent scores first (1-0 in 2018), 22-3 when leading after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 8-3 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 31-2 when leading at halftime (2-0 in 2018), 3-5 when trailing at halftime, 33-2 when leading after the third quarter (2-0 in 2018) and 3-4 when trailing after the third quarter.

• Jonathan Taylor needs 1 rushing touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Larry Emery and Alan Thompson for 18th place, 3 to tie Dale Hackbart for 16th place and 4 to tie Brian Calhoun for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

• Alex Hornibrook needs 188 passing yards to pass Jim Sorgi for 8th place on UW’s all-time list.

• Hornibrook needs 1 touchdown pass to tie and 2 to pass Randy Wright and Brooks Bollinger for 4th place on UW’s all-time list.

• Hornibrook needs 27 completions to pass Tony Lowery for 8th place on UW’s all-time list.

• Hornibrook needs 1 interception to tie Bud Keyes for 13th place, 2 to tie Mike Kalasmiki for 12th place and 3 to tie Hal Brandt for 11th place on UW’s all-time list.

• T.J. Edwards needs 13 tackles to tie and 14 to pass David Wings for 25th place on UW’s all-time list.

• Edwards needs 2 interceptions to tie seven others (most recently Sojourn Shelton) and 3 to tie David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

• Edwards needs 7 tackles for loss to tie and 8 to pass Gary Casper for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

• Rafael Gaglianone needs 2 field goals to tie and 3 to pass Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time list.

• Gaglianone needs 1 field-goal attempt to tie and 2 to pass Rich Thompson for 2nd place on UW’s all-time list.

• Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.