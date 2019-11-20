Pritzl’s role rising with Badgers after posting first career double-double

Brevin Pritzl, Badgers guard (⬆️ UP)

Pritzl, Wisconsin’s 6-foot-3 guard, notched his first career double-double Sunday against inner-state rival Marquette with 15 points and 13 rebounds to help the Badgers defeat the Golden Eagles 77-61 at the Kohl Center. Pritzl nailed 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range and shot 4-of-6 overall from the field.

Milwaukee Brewers jerseys (⬆️ UP)

The freshest uniforms in Major League Baseball can now be found in Milwaukee. The Brewers released four new jerseys Monday night, updating the classic glove logo and making it the franchise’s new default. Milwaukee now has four jersey options: home cream, home pinstripe, away navy and away gray. Our rankings: 1. Cream 2. Pinstripe 3. Gray 4. Navy. But they’re all winners.

Milwaukee Bucks jerseys (⬆️ UP)

The Brewers aren’t the only local team to get a new look. The Bucks unveiled their city edition threads for the 2019-20 season, a cream-colored uniform with “Cream City” embroidered across the chest. Throwing that in the rotation of the green away, white home and black “Fear The Deer” uniforms, and do the Bucks now have the best jersey set in the NBA?

Markus Howard, Marquette guard (⬇️ DOWN)

If Howard has a rough game, so do the Golden Eagles. Howard shot just 6-of-21 from the field (and 2 of 7 from deep) in Marquette’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. He’s posted under 20 points in back-to-back games for the just third time since the start of 2018-19.

Green Bay Packers (⬇️ DOWN)

The bye week wasn’t too kind to Green Bay. The Packers saw division rival Minnesota battle back from a 20-0 halftime deficit and top Denver 27-23 in Minneapolis. A couple hours later, San Francisco poured on 19 fourth-quarter points to take down Arizona 36-26. Green Bay didn’t gain any ground in the NFC North or the race for the top seed in the conference, either.

Christian Yelich, Brewers outfielder (➡️ EVEN)

As expected, Yelich didn’t win the NL MVP award. That went to Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger. One would think Yelich could’ve won the award had he stayed healthy throughout September. Although he’s not the reigning MVP anymore, Yelich can still be considered the face of the game: It was announced Wednesday that he is the featured player on the cover of the new RBI Baseball video game.