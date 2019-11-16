Badgers beat previously unbeaten Notre Dame 3-0

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers used a trio of goals to beat previously unbeaten No. 4 Notre Dame 3-0 on Friday night at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore goalie Daniel Lebedeff and the Badger defense held off all scoring attempts from the Fighting Irish who entered the game 8-0.

Freshman forward Cole Caufield opened the scoring for the Badgers in the first period, scoring on the power play after corralling a rebound.

Roman Ahcan added to the lead in the second to put Wisconsin up 2-0 before Linus Wiessbach sealed the win with an empty netter in the third.

Lebedeff finished the night with 22 saves in net.