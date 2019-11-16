Badgers beat previously unbeaten Notre Dame 3-0
The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers used a trio of goals to beat previously unbeaten No. 4 Notre Dame 3-0 on Friday night at the Kohl Center.
Sophomore goalie Daniel Lebedeff and the Badger defense held off all scoring attempts from the Fighting Irish who entered the game 8-0.
Freshman forward Cole Caufield opened the scoring for the Badgers in the first period, scoring on the power play after corralling a rebound.
Roman Ahcan added to the lead in the second to put Wisconsin up 2-0 before Linus Wiessbach sealed the win with an empty netter in the third.
Lebedeff finished the night with 22 saves in net.
What a save, @BadgerMHockey!
Tune in:
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 https://t.co/U9VkjxwhY3 pic.twitter.com/zHy10sh2I6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2019
GOAL!
Cole Caufield scores on the power play for @BadgerMHockey.
📱 https://t.co/U9VkjxwhY3 pic.twitter.com/WnMV24l2cS
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2019