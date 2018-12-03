Badgers climb up to No. 12 in AP Top 25 poll

The Wisconsin Badgers rallied for two straight wins over N.C. State and No. 14 Iowa last week and hurdled up 10 spots in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday, from No. 22 to No. 12.

The Badgers host Rutgers (5-2, 0-1) on Monday night at the Kohl Center before heading to Milwaukee on Saturday to take on in-state rival Marquette.

The top four remain unchanged in the poll with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. Gonzaga earned 43 of 64 first-place votes, while Kansas had 19. Duke and Virginia each had one.

Michigan (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.

It continues a rapid ascent for the Wolverines, which played in the national championship game last season. Michigan started at No. 19 before quickly leaping into the top 10 after a blowout win at reigning champ Villanova on Nov. 14.

There were three new teams in No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman’s first AP poll appearance and comes a little more than two weeks after the Paladins won at Villanova in overtime.

The Cornhuskers are making their first poll appearance since November 2014. Arizona State, however, spent much of last season in the poll and peaked at No. 3 last December.

Oregon, Texas and Purdue fell out of the poll, with the Ducks and Boilermakers each losing twice last week.

AP TOP 25 POLL — WEEK 5 (Dec. 3)