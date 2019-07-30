Badgers assistant won’t coach in upcoming season after setback

<p> In this Dec. 23, 2015, photo, University of Wisconsin NCAA college basketball assistant coach Howard Moore talks to freshman Alex Illikainen during the second half of a game against University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, in Madison, Wisc. The University of Wisconsin says the wife and daughter of men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore were killed in a Michigan automobile accident. Wisconsin's athletic department said Moore's wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Jaidyn, were killed in the crash on M-14 early Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Washtenaw County's Superior Township. Michigan State Police Lt. Darren Green says Howard Moore suffered third-degree burns but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, and his son had minor injuries. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) </p>

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin says assistant coach Howard Moore, who survived a car wreck two months ago, won’t coach during the upcoming season after experiencing a medical issue and going into cardiac arrest.

Moore suffered third-degree burns in a crash in May that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.

The school said Monday that Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison-area home that required him to be transported to a hospital. While in transit, he went into cardiac arrest.

The school says Moore will be moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.

The Chicago native played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.