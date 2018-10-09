One AP top-25 voter left Badgers off ballot but had Iowa ranked

The Wisconsin Badgers moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll this week to No. 15 … but maybe it should have been 14?

Wisconsin accumulated 710 points in the latest poll while No. 14 Florida had 719. That is equal to a 16th-place vote if, say, someone didn’t have the Badgers ranked at all. But would anyone have UW unranked?

Yup.

Andy Greder left Wisconsin completely off his top-25 ballot, which OK, maybe there’s an argument to be made there even though every other voter ranked the Badgers, with the lowest coming in at No. 20.

But Greder had Iowa — the team that lost to Wisconsin at home two weeks ago, has the same record as the Badgers and just beat *checks notes* Minnesota — ranked No. 24. Greder also has 3-2 TCU ranked No. 21 (his rankings from 15-25 are Miami, Auburn, Oregon, Texas A&M, NC State, Colorado, TCU, Kentucky, South Florida, Iowa and Cincinnati). And one more note: Two weeks ago, after that win over Iowa, Greder had Wisconsin ranked No. 14 (he did not cast a ballot last week).

What happened in two weeks? Maybe it was just an honest mistake. Because we’re not sure what else it could be.

While the absence on Greder’s ballot might have cost Wisconsin one slot in the AP top 25, let’s face it, it won’t matter too much after this Saturday when the Badgers play at Michigan. Win that game, and UW will get a nice boost. Lose, and, well, maybe a lot more voters will follow Greder’s path.

That being said, a few voters did rank Wisconsin higher than Michigan this week. The list (voter – UW, Michigan):

Aaron McMann – 12, 13

Ben Jones – 10, 12

Bob Asmussen – 8, 12

Brandon Marcello – 10, 17

Conor O’Neill – 9, 11

John Bednarowski – 9, 13

John Clay – 13, 14

Jonny Miller – 9, 14

Kirk Bohls – 12, 15

Lauren Brownlow – 9, 17

Mike Barber – 12, 15

Robert Gagliardi – 11, 13

Scott Rabalais – 15, 16

Sean Manning – 10, 12

Steve Batterson – 11, 13

Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Weeks 5-7:

Voter Week 7 Week 6 Week 5 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 8 11 13 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 9 11 11 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 9 12 13 Johnny Miller, WBZ Radio 9 11 13 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 9 12 13 Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News 10 13 12 Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports 10 14 14 Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press 10 12 12 Sean Manning, The Dominion Post 10 11 13 Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 10 12 12 Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 11 11 13 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 11 13 13 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 12 13 12 Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel 12 16 15 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 12 14 13 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 12 12 13 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 12 17 18 Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch 12 13 13 Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 13 18 18 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 13 15 15 Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 13 17 15 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 13 13 14 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 13 14 15 Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 13 16 16 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 14 13 14 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 14 15 14 Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group 14 13 13 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 14 17 17 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 14 16 15 Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville 14 15 15 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 14 17 17 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 15 15 13 Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 15 14 14 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 15 21 19 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 15 17 18 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 15 16 14 Scott Rabalais, The Advocate 15 14 13 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 15 15 15 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 16 16 16 Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman 16 17 15 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 16 13 11 Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle 16 17 17 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 16 13 13 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 16 19 17 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 16 18 15 Rece Davis, ESPN 16 16 15 Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer 17* 17 18 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 17 18 20 Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40 17 17 15 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 17 18 19 Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City 17 18 21 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 18 18 20 Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union 18 16 16 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 18 19 19 Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 18 17 19 Matt Brown, The Athletic 18 18 16 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 19 20 22 Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 19 18 18 Adam Jude, Seattle Times 20 15 12 Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise 20 21 16 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press n/a n/a 14

