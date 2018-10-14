Badgers slip to No. 23 after second loss

Following an ugly 38-13 loss to Michigan on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers moved down the AP top-25 poll from No. 15 to No. 23.

After four of the top eight teams lost, The Associated Press college football poll had a new look behind No. 1 Alabama, with Ohio State reaching No. 2, LSU jumping back to No. 5 and Michigan moving into the top 10 for the first time this season.

The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel Sunday, with Ohio State receiving the other. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot. LSU jumped eight spots after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.

No. 6 Michigan has its best ranking of the season after blowing out Wisconsin and Texas is up two spots to No. 7.

No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while it was idle and Central Florida remained No. 10.

AP Top 25 poll: Week 8

NO. TEAM RECORD PREV. RANK
1 Alabama 7-0 1
2 Ohio State 7-0 3
3 Clemson 6-0 4
4 Notre Dame 7-0 5
5 LSU 6-1 13
6 Michigan 6-1 12
7 Texas 6-1 9
8 Georgia 6-1 2
9 Oklahoma 5-1 11
10 UCF 6-0 10
11 Florida 6-1 14
12 Oregon 5-1 17
13 West Virginia 5-1 6
14 Kentucky 5-1 18
15 Washington 5-2 7
16 NC State 5-0 20
17 Texas A&M 5-2 22
18 Penn St. 4-2 8
19 Iowa 5-1 NR
20 Cincinnati 6-0 25
21 South Florida 6-0 23
22 Mississippi St. 4-2 24
23 Wisconsin 4-2 15
24 Michigan St. 4-2 NR
25 Washington St. 5-1 NR