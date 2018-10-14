Badgers slip to No. 23 after second loss
Following an ugly 38-13 loss to Michigan on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers moved down the AP top-25 poll from No. 15 to No. 23.
After four of the top eight teams lost, The Associated Press college football poll had a new look behind No. 1 Alabama, with Ohio State reaching No. 2, LSU jumping back to No. 5 and Michigan moving into the top 10 for the first time this season.
The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel Sunday, with Ohio State receiving the other. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot. LSU jumped eight spots after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.
No. 6 Michigan has its best ranking of the season after blowing out Wisconsin and Texas is up two spots to No. 7.
No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while it was idle and Central Florida remained No. 10.
AP Top 25 poll: Week 8
|NO.
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREV. RANK
|1
|Alabama
|7-0
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|7-0
|3
|3
|Clemson
|6-0
|4
|4
|Notre Dame
|7-0
|5
|5
|LSU
|6-1
|13
|6
|Michigan
|6-1
|12
|7
|Texas
|6-1
|9
|8
|Georgia
|6-1
|2
|9
|Oklahoma
|5-1
|11
|10
|UCF
|6-0
|10
|11
|Florida
|6-1
|14
|12
|Oregon
|5-1
|17
|13
|West Virginia
|5-1
|6
|14
|Kentucky
|5-1
|18
|15
|Washington
|5-2
|7
|16
|NC State
|5-0
|20
|17
|Texas A&M
|5-2
|22
|18
|Penn St.
|4-2
|8
|19
|Iowa
|5-1
|NR
|20
|Cincinnati
|6-0
|25
|21
|South Florida
|6-0
|23
|22
|Mississippi St.
|4-2
|24
|23
|Wisconsin
|4-2
|15
|24
|Michigan St.
|4-2
|NR
|25
|Washington St.
|5-1
|NR