Badgers move up to No. 15 in AP top-25 poll

Alex Hornibrook’s late-game magic in Wisconsin’s 28-17 win in Iowa City was enough for voters to move the Badgers back into the top 15.

Exactly No. 15, that is.

Ranked fourth in the preseason poll, Wisconsin slid all the way to No. 18 last week after a surprising 24-21 loss to BYU, but the Badgers are back on track after their first Big Ten test in 2018.

Elsewhere in the top 25, the back half of the AP college football poll got a makeover. Five teams entered the top 25 on Sunday, including No. 17 Kentucky for the first time since 2007.

At the top it was mostly status quo, with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State staying Nos. 1-4. LSU moved up to No. 5, swapping places with Oklahoma after the Sooners needed overtime to get by Army. Alabama received a season-high 60 first-place votes . Clemson had one.

Kentucky is unbeaten and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 1977. The last time the Wildcats were ranked was Nov. 11, 2007. Kentucky reached No. 8 under coach Rich Brooks that season and upset No. 1 and eventual national champion LSU but finished unranked.