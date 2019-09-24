Badgers really impress AP top-25 voters after win over Michigan

There wasn’t much for Wisconsin fans to complain about Saturday in the Badgers’ 35-14 win over Michigan.

There isn’t much to complain about with the votes garnered for Wisconsin in the latest Associated top-25 poll, either.

The Badgers’ manhandling of the then-No. 11 Wolverines catapulted Wisconsin from No. 13 to No. 8 in the AP poll. Fifty-five voters had UW in the top 10 on their ballot.

Only one voter didn’t move Wisconsin up on his or her ballot – Matt Baker. But then again, Baker already had the Badgers at No. 8.

Many voters were really impressed. Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal moved UW up 14 spots, from No. 22 to No. 8 while Chadd Cripe of the Idaho Statesman vaulted the Badgers to No. 7 from No. 20.

Three voters had Wisconsin at No. 6: Eric Hansen of the South Bend Tribune, Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald and Tom Bragg of the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Both Hansen and McKewon have the Badgers ranked ahead of Auburn and Oklahoma while Braggs slots UW in front of Ohio State and Auburn.

If you really want to find reason to complain … well, three voters had Wisconsin at No. 12, including Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review. Oh, Lawson also had Michigan at No. 13.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 5 compared to Week 4:

Voter Week 5 Week 4 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 6 10 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 6 14 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 6 10 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 7 11 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 7 20 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 7 9 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 7 9 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 7 13 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 7 14 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 8 14 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 8 15 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 8 12 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 8 17 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 8 22 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 8 14 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 8 13 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 8 13 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 8 16 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 8 13 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 8 11 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 8 15 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 8 14 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 8 13 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 8 8 Matt Brown, The Athletic 8 14 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 8 9 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 8 12 Rece Davis, ESPN 8 12 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 8 13 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 8 15 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 8 16 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 9 13 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 9 18 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 9 16 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 9 10 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 9 17 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 9 11 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 9 17 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 9 11 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 9 17 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 9 18 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 9 12 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 9 12 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 9 16 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 9 13 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 9 16 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 10 16 Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press 10 14 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 10 18 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 10 16 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 10 20 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 10 18 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 10 14 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 10 13 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 10 18 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 11 16 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 11 12 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 11 12 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 11 19 Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 12 16 Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 12 20 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 12 16

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns