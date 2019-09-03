The Wisconsin Badgers’ were favorites in their season-opening game at South Florida.

They exceeded even those modest expectations (closing line of 10.5 points) with a 49-0 whitewashing of the Bulls. Not too shabby, especially on the road against a team which went to a bowl game last season.

Accordingly, the Badgers rose two spots in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, to No. 17.

That doesn’t mean everyone was impressed, however.

Two voters left Wisconsin off their ballot: Chadd Crippe of the Idaho Statesman (ballot) and Conor O’Neill of the Winston Salem-Journal (ballot).

OK, maybe those voters just aren’t sold on UW yet. But three voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballot: Neil Ostrout (16 to 17) of the Journal Inquirer, Brian Howell (17 to 18) of thr Daily Camera and Joe Dubin (17 to 18) of WSMV-TV.

Most voters did move Wisconsin up on their ballot. The most was seven spots by Matt Brown of the Athletic (NR to 19). Two voters pushed UW up six spots — Marc Weiszer (20 to 14) of the Athens Banner-Herald and ESPN’s Rece Davis (25 to 19) – while Kirk Bohls (24 to 19) of the Austin American-Statesman propelled the Badgers five slots.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 2 compared to Week 1/preseason (note – Nathan Baird took over in Week 2 for Doug Lesmerises, who voted in the preseason poll):

Voter Week 2 Preseason Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 13 14 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 13 15 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 13 15 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 13 15 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 14 15 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 14 20 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 14 14 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 15 18 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 15 16 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 15 16 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 15 15 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 15 20 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 15 17 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 15 19 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 16 20 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 16 17 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 16 17 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 16 20 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 16 16 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 17 18 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 17 18 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 17 21 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 17 17 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 17 18 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 17 NR Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 17 21 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 17 21 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 17 21 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 17 16 Rece Davis, ESPN 17 23 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 17 20 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 17 NR Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 17 17 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 17 17 Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 18 21 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 18 17 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 18 18 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 18 22 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 18 17 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 18 18 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 19 24 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 19 25 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 19 19 Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press 19 20 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 19 23 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 19 21 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 19 24 Matt Brown, The Athletic 19 NR Michael Vega, Boston Globe 19 21 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 19 20 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 20 NR Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 20 20 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 21 NR John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 21 22 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 22 NR Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 22 25 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 23 NR Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 25 NR Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun n/a 16 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman NR NR Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal NR NR