Not every AP top-25 voter impressed with Badgers’ big victory
The Wisconsin Badgers’ were favorites in their season-opening game at South Florida.
They exceeded even those modest expectations (closing line of 10.5 points) with a 49-0 whitewashing of the Bulls. Not too shabby, especially on the road against a team which went to a bowl game last season.
Accordingly, the Badgers rose two spots in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, to No. 17.
That doesn’t mean everyone was impressed, however.
Two voters left Wisconsin off their ballot: Chadd Crippe of the Idaho Statesman (ballot) and Conor O’Neill of the Winston Salem-Journal (ballot).
OK, maybe those voters just aren’t sold on UW yet. But three voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballot: Neil Ostrout (16 to 17) of the Journal Inquirer, Brian Howell (17 to 18) of thr Daily Camera and Joe Dubin (17 to 18) of WSMV-TV.
Most voters did move Wisconsin up on their ballot. The most was seven spots by Matt Brown of the Athletic (NR to 19). Two voters pushed UW up six spots — Marc Weiszer (20 to 14) of the Athens Banner-Herald and ESPN’s Rece Davis (25 to 19) – while Kirk Bohls (24 to 19) of the Austin American-Statesman propelled the Badgers five slots.
Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 2 compared to Week 1/preseason (note – Nathan Baird took over in Week 2 for Doug Lesmerises, who voted in the preseason poll):
|Voter
|Week 2
|Preseason
|Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
|13
|14
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|13
|15
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|13
|15
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|13
|15
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|14
|15
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|14
|20
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|14
|14
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|15
|18
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|15
|16
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|15
|16
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|15
|15
|Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News
|15
|20
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|15
|17
|Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|15
|19
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|16
|20
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|16
|17
|Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune
|16
|17
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|16
|20
|Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review
|16
|16
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|17
|18
|Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV
|17
|18
|Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
|17
|21
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|17
|17
|Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle
|17
|18
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|17
|NR
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|17
|21
|Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group
|17
|21
|Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
|17
|21
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|17
|16
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|17
|23
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|17
|20
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|17
|NR
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|17
|17
|Tom Green, Alabama Media Group
|17
|17
|Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star
|18
|21
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|18
|17
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|18
|18
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|18
|22
|Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV
|18
|17
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|18
|18
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|19
|24
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|19
|25
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|19
|19
|Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press
|19
|20
|Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
|19
|23
|Josh Furlong, KSL.com
|19
|21
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|19
|24
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|19
|NR
|Michael Vega, Boston Globe
|19
|21
|Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
|19
|20
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|20
|NR
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|20
|20
|James Kratch, The Star Ledger
|21
|NR
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|21
|22
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|22
|NR
|Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo
|22
|25
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|23
|NR
|Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City
|25
|NR
|Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun
|n/a
|16
|Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman
|NR
|NR
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|NR
|NR
