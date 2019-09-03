Not every AP top-25 voter impressed with Badgers’ big victory

The Wisconsin Badgers’ were favorites in their season-opening game at South Florida.

They exceeded even those modest expectations (closing line of 10.5 points) with a 49-0 whitewashing of the Bulls. Not too shabby, especially on the road against a team which went to a bowl game last season.

Accordingly, the Badgers rose two spots in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, to No. 17.

That doesn’t mean everyone was impressed, however.

Two voters left Wisconsin off their ballot: Chadd Crippe of the Idaho Statesman (ballot) and Conor O’Neill of the Winston Salem-Journal (ballot).

OK, maybe those voters just aren’t sold on UW yet. But three voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballot: Neil Ostrout (16 to 17) of the Journal Inquirer, Brian Howell (17 to 18) of thr Daily Camera and Joe Dubin (17 to 18) of WSMV-TV.

Most voters did move Wisconsin up on their ballot. The most was seven spots by Matt Brown of the Athletic (NR to 19). Two voters pushed UW up six spots — Marc Weiszer (20 to 14) of the Athens Banner-Herald and ESPN’s Rece Davis (25 to 19) – while Kirk Bohls (24 to 19) of the Austin American-Statesman propelled the Badgers five slots.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 2 compared to Week 1/preseason (note – Nathan Baird took over in Week 2 for Doug Lesmerises, who voted in the preseason poll):

Voter Week 2 Preseason
Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 13 14
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 13 15
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 13 15
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 13 15
Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 14 15
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 14 20
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 14 14
Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 15 18
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 15 16
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 15 16
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 15 15
Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 15 20
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 15 17
Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 15 19
Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 16 20
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 16 17
Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 16 17
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 16 20
Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 16 16
Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 17 18
Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 17 18
Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 17 21
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 17 17
Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 17 18
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 17 NR
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 17 21
Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 17 21
Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 17 21
Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 17 16
Rece Davis, ESPN 17 23
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 17 20
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 17 NR
Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 17 17
Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 17 17
Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 18 21
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 18 17
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 18 18
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 18 22
Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 18 17
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 18 18
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 19 24
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 19 25
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 19 19
Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press 19 20
Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 19 23
Josh Furlong, KSL.com 19 21
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 19 24
Matt Brown, The Athletic 19 NR
Michael Vega, Boston Globe 19 21
Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 19 20
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 20 NR
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 20 20
James Kratch, The Star Ledger 21 NR
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 21 22
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 22 NR
Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 22 25
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 23 NR
Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 25 NR
Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun n/a 16
Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman NR NR
Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal NR NR

