Badgers don’t play, but still see big movement in AP top-25 poll

The Wisconsin Badgers didn’t play last week. If you think that means there’d be no movement in the Associated Press top-25 poll for Wisconsin, well …

Sure, most voters moved Wisconsin up or down a slot or kept the Badgers exactly where they had them the previous week. All in all, UW gained 12 votes (714 to 726) to bump it up into a tie for No. 13 in the poll.

But there were, of course, outliers.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News dropped Wisconsin – which, again, did not play Saturday – four spots, from No. 16 to No. 20. Michigan, the Badgers’ upcoming opponent and which also didn’t play Saturday, was kept at No. 12 by Wilner.

Wilner kept his Nos. 12-14 teams static from Week 3 to Week 4: Michigan, Army and Florida. (Yes, he has Army at No. 13). Wilner’s Week 3 ballot for slots 15-20 went like this: USC, Wisconsin, Michigan State, California, Washington and Penn State. His Week 4 ballot from 15-20: UCF, Iowa, Washington State, Penn State, California and Wisconsin.

But there were multiple-spot jumps on the other side of the aisle as well. Adam Zucker of CBS Sports Network counteracted Wilner by jumping Wisconsin up four spots, from No. 18 to No. 14. Three ballot casters moved the Badgers up three slots: Audry Dahlgren of WLNS-TV (16 to 13), Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Andy Schiffer of the Kansas City Star (both 19 to 16).

Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times jumped Wisconsin over Florida and Notre Dame all the way from 10 to 8.

With a big game on tap this weekend, we know there will be plenty of movement for Wisconsin’s in next week’s poll.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 4 compared to the first three weeks (note – Nathan Baird took over in Week 2 for Doug Lesmerises, who voted in the preseason poll):

Voter Week 4 Week 3 Week 2 Preseason Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 8 10 13 15 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 9 9 15 20 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 9 9 13 15 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 9 11 17 21 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 10 10 15 18 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 10 10 19 25 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 10 11 15 19 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 11 11 17 21 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 11 10 14 15 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 11 12 15 16 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 11 11 15 15 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 12 12 18 18 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 12 12 16 17 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 12 12 16 17 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 12 13 17 21 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 12 11 17 21 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 12 12 17 16 Rece Davis, ESPN 12 11 17 23 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 13 16 17 18 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 13 11 13 14 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 13 12 15 16 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 13 13 18 17 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 13 13 14 20 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 13 12 16 20 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 13 13 14 14 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 13 13 15 17 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 13 14 17 17 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 14 18 22 NR David Briggs, Toledo Blade 14 14 17 17 Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press 14 14 19 20 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 14 15 19 24 Matt Brown, The Athletic 14 13 19 NR Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 14 13 13 15 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 14 14 17 20 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 14 14 17 NR Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 15 15 16 20 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 15 15 17 18 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 15 14 17 17 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 16 16 17 18 Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 16 16 18 21 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 16 19 20 NR Brian Howell, Daily Camera 16 17 18 17 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 16 16 19 19 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 16 16 19 23 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 16 17 19 22 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 16 15 n/a 16 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 16 15 16 16 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 16 16 18 18 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 17 17 19 24 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 17 17 18 22 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 17 18 21 NR John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 17 18 21 22 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 18 20 23 NR Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 18 18 22 25 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 18 19 19 21 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 18 18 20 20 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 18 17 19 20 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 19 18 19 21 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 20 21 NR NR Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 20 16 17 NR Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 20 22 25 NR Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 22 23 NR NR