Badgers don’t play, but still see big movement in AP top-25 poll
The Wisconsin Badgers didn’t play last week. If you think that means there’d be no movement in the Associated Press top-25 poll for Wisconsin, well …
Sure, most voters moved Wisconsin up or down a slot or kept the Badgers exactly where they had them the previous week. All in all, UW gained 12 votes (714 to 726) to bump it up into a tie for No. 13 in the poll.
But there were, of course, outliers.
Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News dropped Wisconsin – which, again, did not play Saturday – four spots, from No. 16 to No. 20. Michigan, the Badgers’ upcoming opponent and which also didn’t play Saturday, was kept at No. 12 by Wilner.
Wilner kept his Nos. 12-14 teams static from Week 3 to Week 4: Michigan, Army and Florida. (Yes, he has Army at No. 13). Wilner’s Week 3 ballot for slots 15-20 went like this: USC, Wisconsin, Michigan State, California, Washington and Penn State. His Week 4 ballot from 15-20: UCF, Iowa, Washington State, Penn State, California and Wisconsin.
But there were multiple-spot jumps on the other side of the aisle as well. Adam Zucker of CBS Sports Network counteracted Wilner by jumping Wisconsin up four spots, from No. 18 to No. 14. Three ballot casters moved the Badgers up three slots: Audry Dahlgren of WLNS-TV (16 to 13), Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Andy Schiffer of the Kansas City Star (both 19 to 16).
Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times jumped Wisconsin over Florida and Notre Dame all the way from 10 to 8.
With a big game on tap this weekend, we know there will be plenty of movement for Wisconsin’s in next week’s poll.
Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 4 compared to the first three weeks (note – Nathan Baird took over in Week 2 for Doug Lesmerises, who voted in the preseason poll):
