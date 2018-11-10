Badgers allow three goals in 74-second span, fall to Gophers
After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Badgers allowed three goals in just over a one minute span to fall to Minnesota 3-2 on Friday.
Wisconsin’s Brock Caufield opened the scoring at 9:37 of the first period before Wyatt Kalynuk added to the lead at 4:00 of the second.
Minnesota scored its first goal on a delayed penalty in the second, then scored 21 seconds later on the ensuing power play to tie the game. Ryan Norman scored the game-winner 53 seconds later.
Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 24 saves in the loss.
The Badgers and Gophers meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Wisconsin.
