Badgers allow three goals in 74-second span, fall to Gophers

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Badgers allowed three goals in just over a one minute span to fall to Minnesota 3-2 on Friday.

Wisconsin’s Brock Caufield opened the scoring at 9:37 of the first period before Wyatt Kalynuk added to the lead at 4:00 of the second.

Minnesota scored its first goal on a delayed penalty in the second, then scored 21 seconds later on the ensuing power play to tie the game. Ryan Norman scored the game-winner 53 seconds later.

Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 24 saves in the loss.

The Badgers and Gophers meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Wisconsin.