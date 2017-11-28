Wisconsin lands 3 defenders on All-Big Ten first team

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Wisconsin and Michigan have three players apiece on the coaches’ All-Big Ten defense first team.

The conference began announcing its postseason awards on Tuesday. The coaches’ All-Big Ten offense will be announced Wednesday and individual awards on Thursday.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive backs Nick Nelson and D’Cota Dixon represent Wisconsin on the first-team defense. Michigan players on the first team are linemen Rashan Gary and Maurice Hurst and linebacker Devin Bush.

Ohio State linemen Nick Bosa and Tyquan Lewis also are on the first team, along with linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive back Josh Jackson of Iowa. Penn State defensive back Marcus Allen rounds out the first team.

First-team specialists are Indiana kicker Griffin Oakes, Rutgers punter Ryan Anderson and return man Saquon Barkley of Penn State.