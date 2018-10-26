Status of Badgers QB Hornibrook in doubt for Northwestern game

The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers might be without their starting quarterback when they take on Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

On Thursday, Bill Scott of the Wisconsin Radio Network reported that Hornibrook had suffered a concussion.

Friday, head coach Paul Chryst confirmed that Hornibrook’s status has been up in the air since Monday and sophomore Jack Coan will get the start if Hornibrook, in his third season as UW’s starting quarterback, can’t play.

Speaking on a radio show with 1310 WIBA-AM, Chryst said “we knew since the beginning of the week that he’d be kind of questionable. Jack has had really the week to start preparing and not knowing when or if we’d get Alex, if he’d be cleared.”

This is a key game for both teams as Northwestern sits atop the Big Ten West with a 4-1 conference record. Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa all are 3-1. The Badgers beat the Hawkeyes earlier this year and face the Boilermakers in a few weeks.

Hornibrook has completed 59.6 of his passes this season, throwing for 1,251 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has drawn the ire of a segment of the Badgers’ fan base, however, due to some repeated mistakes as well as games such as at Michigan, when he completed just 7 of 20 passes with two interceptions.

Coan has not played this season as Wisconsin had hoped to redshirt him — players can appear in four games and still take a redshirt under a new collegiate rule. He appeared in six games last season, completing all five of his pass attempts for 36 yards.

Chryst said Coan has worked with the second team in practice all year, and has gotten time with the first team, especially during times when Hornibrook was unable to be a full-go. Chryst did not specify, other than this week, why Hornibrook has not been able to practice.

Redshirt Danny Vanden Boom has served as Hornibrook’s backup this season. He has appeared in two games and has thrown one pass, a 3-yard touchdown.