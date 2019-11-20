Cruickshank having best season for Badgers kick returner in over 40 years

A couple of weeks ago in the Young Badgers Tracker we observed “With the Badgers perhaps looking for a little spark, maybe [Aron] Cruickshank is the player to do it.”

Against Nebraska, Cruickshank did indeed supply Wisconsin with a little boost. His 89-yard kick return for a touchdown in the first quarter tied the game at 7 and put some juice into the Badgers, who would eventually win 37-21.

It was the first kick return for a TD for Wisconsin since Natrell Jamerson did it against Maryland on Nov. 7, 2015 and just the fifth since 2000. Cruickshank finished with three returns for 133 yards.

Cruickshank now is averaging 28.4 yards per his 15 returns. Quite simply, if he can keep up that average it will be one of the top kick return seasons for Wisconsin in over 40 years.

Wisconsin uses a minimum of 10 returns to qualify among its single-season leaders. Since 2000, the Badgers have had only two players average better than 25 yards per return who had at least 10 kick returns: Kenzel Doe (26.5 on 20 returns in 2013) and Brandon Williams (28.0 on 22 returns in 2005).

The only UW returners who had a better average than Cruickshank in that span are Jared Abbrederis (37.0 on three returns in 2010) and Lee Evans (one return for 34 yards in 2000).

Cruickshank is currently tied for third on Wisconsin’s single-season kick return average list (again, min. 10 returns). The top three all occurred in the 1970s – Ira Matthews, 29.6 in 1976; Danny Crooks, 29.3 in 1970 and Greg Johnson, 28.4 in 1971.

For what it’s worth, only two players have more than one kick return for a TD in Wisconsin history: Matthews in 1976 and Nick Davis in 1999 each had two. Cruickshank has a few games left to try and tie that record.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after 10 games:



“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Keeanu Benton, NT

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo), TFL

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle (solo), TFL

Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, QBH

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL

Iowa: Started. 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Season totals: 10 tackles (6 solo), sack, 3 TFL, 2 QBH

Clay Cundiff, TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Leo Chenal, LB

South Florida: 5 tackles (3 solo)

Central Michigan: 4 tackles (4 solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 3 tackles (3 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo), TFL, QBH

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 14 tackles (12 solo), sack, 2 TFL, FR

Quan Easterling, FB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Semar Melvin, CB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: 1 tackle

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (solo)

Graham Mertz, QB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: 4-of-5 passing, 35 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 5-of-5 passing, 38 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 9-of-10 passing, 73 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Have not played

Peter Bowden, LS; Stephan Bracey, WR; Logan Brown, OL; Dante Caputo, S; Julius Davis, RB; Jordan DiBenedetto, WR; Dean Engram, CB; Tatum Grass, LB; Rodas Johnson, DE; Jackson Kollath, LB; Spencer Lytle, LB; Cooper Nelson, QR; Maema Njongmeta, LB; Logan O’Brien, OL; Gio Paez, NT; Cam Phillips, WR; Hayden Rucci, TE; Joe Tippmann, OL; Titus Toler, LB; Blake Wilcox, K; James Williams, CB.

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

A.J. Abbott, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Donte Burton, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, PBU

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Boyd Dietzen, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Eschenbach, TE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jaylan Franklin, OLB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL

Michael Furtney, OL

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

C.J. Goetz, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Isaac Guerendo, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Andrew Lyons, OL

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Isaiah Mullens, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Reggie Pearson, S

South Florida: Started, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), .5 TFL, FF

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Michigan State: Started, 4 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 3 PBU

Ohio State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 10 tackles (8 solo)

Season stats: 34 tackles (26 solo), 2 FF, 4 PBU, 2.5 TFL

Cormac Sampson, OL/TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Brady Schipper, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 6 rush, 21 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 6 rush, 21 yards

Alexander Smith, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Blocked punt

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season stats: 4 tackles (4 solo), PBU, Blk

Marty Strey, OLB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Torchio, S

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: INT, PBU

Northwestern: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season stats: 2 tackles (2 solo), INT, PBU

Nakia Watson, RB

South Florida: 14 rush, 80 yards, TD

Central Michigan: 8 rush, 29 yards, TD; 1 catch, 0 yards

Michigan: 13 rush, 31 yards

Northwestern: 1 rush, 1 yard; 1 tackle

Kent State: 12 rush, 63 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards

Michigan State: 5 rush, 34 yards

Illinois: 2 rush, 9 yards

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: 6 rush, 32 yards

Nebraska: 8 rush, 36 yards

Season stats: 69 rush, 315 yards (4.57 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 6 yards

Chase Wolf, QB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season stats: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards



Have not played

Travian Blaylock, CB; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Conor Schlichting, P.

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

John Chenal, FB

South Florida: 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards; 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: 3 rush, 11 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Michigan: 2 rush, 5 yards, TD

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 4 rush, 24 yards

Michigan State: Started, 4 rush, 17 yards; 1 catch, 1 yard

Illinois: 3 rush, 3 yards

Ohio State: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 17 rush, 62 yards (3.6 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 3 yards, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Aron Cruickshank, WR

South Florida: 1 kick return, 23 yards

Central Michigan: 1 catch, 19 yards; 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Michigan: 1 kick return, 11 yards

Northwestern: 2 kick returns, 69 yards

Kent State: 2 rush, 6 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards

Michigan State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 1 kick return, 38 yards

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 4 kick returns, 83 yards

Iowa: 3 kick returns, 69 yards

Nebraska: 2 rush, 13 yards; 3 kick returns, 133 yards

Season totals: 8 rush, 75 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards; 15 kick returns, 426 yards (28.4 average); 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Jack Sanborn, LB

South Florida: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo)

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, INT, QBH

Michigan: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, sack, FF

Northwestern: Started, 13 tackles (7 solo), TFL, PBU

Kent State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Michigan State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL

Illinois: Started, 7 tackles (4 solo). .5 TFL. QBH

Ohio State: Started, 6 tackles (4 solo)

Iowa: Started, 6 tackles (6 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 3 tackles (1 solo), INT

Season totals: 55 tackles (34 solo), 3 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 QBH, PBU, FF

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo)

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: Started, INT

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Ohio State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Iowa: 2 PBU

Nebraska: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), TFL

Season totals: 15 tackles (11 solo), 3 TFL, 3 PBU, INT

Bryson Williams, NT

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (1 solo)

Ohio State: 1 tackle

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 6 tackles (2 solo)

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns