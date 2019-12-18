Wisconsin Badgers 2020 recruiting class

Wednesday marked the early national signing day for the Class of 2020 football recruits – more can be signed in February, but December now marks the major haul for schools.

Wisconsin announced 19 scholarship signings as well as two preferred walk-ons. Here’s a capsules summary of all 21 of the newest Badgers:

Dylan Barrett, OG (St. Charles East HS; St. Charles, Ill.)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … First-team all–state as as senior in 2019. … Dukane Conference Lineman of the Year. … Three–time All–Dukane Conference selection.

It’s been a ride I will never forget and will be forever thankful for. Check out Year 4…https://t.co/kVrhtfy6QL pic.twitter.com/mnuWUvVeVD — Dylan Barrett (@dylanfootball51) November 21, 2019

Ben Barten, OT (Stratford HS)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Tim Krumrie Award winner as state’s top senior defensive lineman. … 2019 all–state selection by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association on offense and defense. … 2019 Wisconsin Small School Defensive Player of the Year (WFCA). … Led Stratford to 12 shutout wins as a senior in 2019.

Tanor Bortolini, OG (Kewaunee HS)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports and ESPN. … Two-star recruit by Rivals. … First-team all–state on offense and honorable mention all–state on defense by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior in 2019. … Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2019. … Two–time Packerland Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Devin Chandler, WR (Hough HS; Huntersville, N.C.)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports. … Two-star recruit by Rivals. … Not ranked by ESPN. … First-team all–conference as a senior. … 49 receptions for 839 yards (17.1 average) and 14 touchdowns in 2019. … Had 31 receiving TDs in three varsity seasons. … Averaged 15.6 yards on 10 punt returns as a senior.

Cole Dakovich, OLB (Catholic Memorial)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Led Catholic Memorial to pair of Wisconsin state titles as a junior and senior. … First-team all–state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior in 2019. … Had 75 tackles, eight tackles forloss and three sacks as a senior. … In 2018 recorded 105 tackles, 18 TFL, two sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. … Also played basketball and competed in track and field.

Chimere Dike, WR (Waukesha North)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Al Toon Award winner as state’s top senior wide receiver. … Two–time all–state selection at wide receiver. … First-team all–state on offense and honorable mention all–state on defense by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior. … 59 receptions for 962 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. … Rushed for 318 yards and six TDs on 4 carries (7.4) average as a senior. … As a junior, had 79 catches for 1,091 yards and 12 TDs. … Had 3,033 yards and 27 receiving TDs in his four varsity seasons.

Nick Herbig, OLB (St. Louis School; Honolulu)

Four–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … All–Hawaii Open Division Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. … Finished with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks as a senior. … Helped lead a defense which allowed just 12.7 points, 30.5 rushing yards and 182.9 total yards per game as Saint Louis School won a fourth consecutive Open Division state championship. … Earned invitation to 2020 Polynesian Bowl.

Kaden Johnson, OLB (Minnehaha Academy; St. Paul, Minn.)

Four–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … No. 1–ranked recruit in Minnesota. … First-team All–Metro by Minneapolis Star Tribune. … Helped Minnehaha to consecutive Class 2A state titles in basketball.

Cam Large, TE (Noble and Greenough school; Dedham, Mass.)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … No. 6–ranked player in Massachusetts. … Two–time First-team All–New England selection. … Three–time First-team All–Independent School League.

Max Lofy, CB (Pine Creek HS; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Led Pine Creek to Colorado Class 4A state championship. … Had 19 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defensed as a senior. … In three varsity seasons compiled 93 tackles, six interceptions and 18 PD.

Cade McDonald, DE (Hudson HS)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals. … Two-star recruit by ESPN. … All–state selection by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior. … 30 tackles, 10 TFL and a sack in eight games in 2019.

Dustin McKinley, LS (Eau Claire Memorial HS)

Preferred walk-on. … Four–star long snapper by Kohl’s. … Three–time academic all–conference selection.

Jack Nelson, OT (Stoughton HS)

Four–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … No. 2–ranked prospect in Wisconsin. … Joe Thomas Award winner as state’s top senior offensive lineman. … First-team all–state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior in 2019. … Earned invitation to 2020 All–American Bowl.

Malik Reed, OLB (Chandler HS; Chandler, Ariz.)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … First-team all–state as a senior. … Recorded 83 tackles, 12 TFL and three sacks in 2019.

Isaac Smith, WR (St. George’s HS; Collierville, Tenn.)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … First-team all–region and all–district as a junior in 2018. … Had 17 receptions for 375 yards (22.1 average) and five touchdowns as a senior. … 29 catches for 610 yards (21.0 average) and seven TDs as a junior.

James Thompson Jr., DE (Roger Bacon HS; Cincinnati)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Third–team All–Ohio as a senior in 2019. … Played on offensive and defensive lines.

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/lWoY4zx0WT — James Thompson (@james_jr56) November 18, 2019

Sean Timmis, OL (Marquette University HS)

Preferred walk-on. … Three–star recruit by 247 Sports. … Two-star recruit by Rivals. … All–region selection by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior in 2019.

Jordan Turner, ILB (Farmington HS; Farmington, Mich.)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Second-team all–state by Associated Press as a senior in 2019.

Trey Wedig, OT (Kettle Moraine HS)

Four–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … No. 1–ranked player in Wisconsin and No. 9–ranked offensive tackle in the nation. … Earned invitation to 2020 Under Armour All–America Game.

Aaron Witt, DE (Winona HS; Winona, Minn.)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Finalist for Minnesota Mr. Football as a senior. … Had 61 tackles, 10 TFL, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a passed defensed in 2019. … Earned invitation to Minnesota Football Showcase all–star game.

Preston Zachman, OLB (Southern Columbia Area HS; Carawissa, Penn.)

Three–star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Led Southern Columbia to 16–0 record and 888–82 scoring margin as a senior while throwing for 1,982 yards and 30 TDs. … Part of three state championship teams at Southern Columbia, finishing with record of 63–1.