Wisconsin Badgers 2010s all-decade team: Defense

DEFENSIVE END

Alec James and JJ Watt

With linebackers schemed to make the majority of plays in a 3-4 defense, James still managed to put up decent numbers. From 2016-17, he had 85 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and even five passes broken up. Not too shabby for a position not destined for a lot of production. Like Russell Wilson on the offensive side of the ball, Watt’s one season during this decade was so dominant he had to be included. In 2010, Watt had 21 TFL, seven sacks, an interception, nine PBU, three forced fumbles and he blocked three kicks.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Beau Allen

Playing in Wisconsin’s 4-3 defense in 2011-12, Allen combined to post 13 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. When the Badgers moved to a 3-4 in 2013, Allen fit right in. Even though nose guards don’t put up the numbers in a 3-4, Allen still had 20 tackles, two TFL and 1.5 sacks in his final year.

OLB

Vince Biegel and Joe Schobert

We went with Biegel over T.J. Watt but certainly we’d hear arguments the other way. Biegel was a three-year starter who finished with 191 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. In 2014, he had 16.5 TFL and 7.5 sacks and the next season 14 TFL and eight sacks. Bigel was named to the All-Big Ten teams each of his three seasons as a starter. Schobert was, simply put, a playmaker at linebacker. In 2014 he recorded 13.5 TFL, three sacks, seven passes broken up and two forced fumbles. He followed that up in 2015 with 19.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks, an interception, three PBU and five forced fumbles en route to being named the Big Ten linebacker of the year and to numerous All-America teams.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Chris Borland and T.J. Edwards

Borland played in both Wisconsin’s 4-3 and 3-4 defenses – and thrived in each. From 2011-13 he produced 359 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two interceptions, 15 passes broken up and 10 forced fumbles. He had at least 104 tackles in each of those years. In 2013, Borland became the first Badgers linebacker to be named a first-team All-American since 1951. A four-year starter, Edwards did everything. He stopped the run, could play in coverage and even get after the quarterback. He finished with 367 tackles, 37.5 TFL, eight sacks, 10 interceptions, 25 passes broken up and two forced fumbles.

FREE SAFETY

Michael Caputo

Just a tenacious player, Caputo played strong safety his senior year but started at free safety as a sophomore and junior, so that’s where we’re placing him. From 2013-15, Caputo had 234 tackles, including 10 for loss, with three interceptions, 20 passes broken up and four forced fumbles. His 2014 season was one for the ages for a Badgers safety – 106 tackles, six TFL, 7 PBU and four fumble recoveries.

STRONG SAFETY

D’Cota Dixon

Here at FOX Sports Wisconsin we love a safety who can hit and cover. Caputo fit that bill. So did Dixon. From 2016-18, Dixon recorded 158 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, 15 passes broken up and three forced fumbles. Injuries did limit him, but that kind of production – not to mention some leveling tackles – gives him the nod.

CORNERBACK

Antonio Fenelus and Devin Smith

Another tough position to settle on just two. You can make good cases for Sojourn Shelton (9 interceptions, 21 passes broken up in 53 games) and/or Derrick Tindal (5 INT, 19 PBU, 43 games). Even Nick Nelson (21 PBU in 14 games), although it’s tough to choose a one-year guy at corner when so many others played and put up decent stats. Fenelus played four years, but we’re only concerned about 2010-11. In each season he picked off four passes and had 12 passes broken up combined in 27 games. He also posted 117 tackles in those two years. Smith missed most of the 2011 season – leaving many Wisconsin fans to wonder “what if?” He had five picks from 2010-12 with a pair of sacks and 15 PBU in 28 games.

PUNTER

Brad Nortman

Nortman punted on both sides of the decade, but in 2010-11 as a junior and senior he averaged 42.5 yards on 84 punts. No other punter in the decade averaged over 40 yards a boot. Welp. Nortman also ran for two first downs on fake punts in the 2010 season – a memorable one against Iowa and also in the Rose Bowl vs. TCU.

PUNT RETURNER

Kenzel Doe

Jared Abbrederis had a slightly better career average than Doe (10.7 to 9.8), but he really only had one good – OK, pretty great – year as a returner, in 2011 when he averaged 15.8 yards. Doe, however, was more consistent. He averaged 12.4 yards in 2012, 7.3 in 2013 and 10.5 in 2014.