WIAA D2: Brookfield East outlasts Waunakee 31-30

Waunakee’s second-half rally came up just short.

A missed extra-point try cost the Warriors a chance to win the game in overtime, as Brookfield East held on for a 31-30 win in the WIAA Division 2 championship game Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Warriors stormed back in the second half, before Waunakee quarterback Quentin Keene found Randy Vojtisek for a four-yard touchdown with just eight seconds remaining to bring them within one, but Aidan Driscoll’s extra-point attempt sailed wide.

The Warriors had one more chance, recovering an onside kick following the miss, but weren’t able to capitalize.

Brookfield East appeared to have things wrapped up well before that.

Spartans running back Donavan Hunt rushed for three touchdowns in the first half as Brookfield East built a 28-10 advantage and entered halftime leading 28-17, but their offense began to falter in the third. The Spartans managed just 57 yards of total offense in the second half and were held to just three points, while the Warriors went to work, piling up 167 total yards and 13 points to set up a thrilling finish.

Hunt gashed the Warriors throughout, rushing for 227 total yards on 31 carries.