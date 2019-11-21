WIAA D7: Black Hawk/Warren IL edges Edgar again 6-0

In a rematch of the D7 championship from one year ago, the Black Hawk/Warren IL Warriors got the best of Edgar yet again 6-0.

This game was much different than the 22-15 result from last year.

It was all about the defense Thursday afternoon, as the Warriors held Edgar to 141 total yards. Of the Wildcats’ 12 possessions, seven ended in punts, two ended with a turnover, and the other three resulted in a turnover on downs.

Black Hawk/Warren IL scored the game’s lone touchdown in the second quarter via a 30-yard pass from Ethan Williams to Cayden Milz.

Williams threw for 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 9-of-16 passing.

The Warriors’ most productive offensive player was Jaylen Rufenacht, who rushed the ball 18 times for 101 yards, a 5.6 average per carry.

With six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Edgar faced a fourth-and-2 from inside the Warriors’ 30-yard line. The ruling on the field was Edgar got enough for the first down but a replay review — new to WIAA football this year – reversed the call, and Black Hawk/Warren IL took over on downs.

Edgar flirted with the end zone two more times late in the fourth quarter. A 33-yard touchdown reception by Drew Guden was erased due to a holding penalty, and another potential score fell through the hands of Brayden Baumgartner.

Rufenacht sealed the victory with an interception with one minute to play, giving Black Hawk/Warren IL its third state championship since 2013.