WIAA D6: St. Mary’s Springs secures ninth state title with 7-0 win over Regis

For the ninth time in school history, St. Mary’s Springs has been crowned state champions in football.

The Ledgers defense dominated Regis on Thursday afternoon, holding the Ramblers to 2.8 yards per play en route to a hard-fought 7-0 win.

Senior running back Marcus Orlandoni led St. Mary’s Springs with 20 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. David Mueller added 14 carries for 57 yards, a 4.1 average.

To clinch the state title, the Ledgers recovered a Gus Theisen fumble with under two minutes to play and ran out the clock from there.

St. Mary’s Springs set the tone with a 10-minute drive to start the game, capped off by a 1-yard rush for a score by Orlandoni. The Ledgers outgained Regis 167-134.

It was the Ledgers’ third straight state championship. Last year, the Ledgers defeated Stratford 20-17. And in 2017, St. Mary’s Springs topped Iola-Scandinavia 35-12 at Camp Randall Stadium.