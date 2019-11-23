WIAA D1: Muskego beats Bay Port 21-10 for second straight title

Muskego capped off an unbeaten season with the Warriors’ second straight state championship on Friday night, beating Bay Port 21-10 for the WIAA Division 1 title.

After Bay Port jumped out to an early lead with a field goal in the first quarter, Muskego scored three touchdowns to mount a 21-3 advantage.

The Warriors scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to take a 14-3 halftime lead. Alex Current made a 5-yard run for the game’s first touchdown and quarterback Connor Grohman added to the lead with a 1-yard plunge with 5:29 left in the quarter.

Bay Port looked to get off to a promising start in the second half, but after a dropped pass in the end zone, Muskego forced a fumble and Bryan Gruehn took it 64 yards for the touchdown.

Bay Port scored their lone touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Muskego’s Nicholas Maier starred on the defensive side, racking up 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Bay Port running back Isaiah Gash rushed for 185 yards on 32 carries.