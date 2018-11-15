WIAA D-7: Black Hawk’s defense leads the way in 22-15 win over Edgar

Black Hawk’s defense started the game with a turnover, and they ended it with one.

The Warriors held Edgar to just 164 yards of total offense in the WIAA Division 7 championship game, holding on for a 22-15 win and its second state title after recovering a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Edgar quarterback Karson Butt fumbled on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage, a sign of things to come, setting up an early Warriors touchdown.

Edgar managed just 29 yards of total offense in the second half.

The Warriors’ defense came through again with Black Hawk up 22-15, forcing a fumble with just 2:21 remaining to seal the win.

Senior quarterback Kyle Lovelace picked up the first down on the ensuing possession to end it.

Black Hawk ultimately needed just 29 passing yards out of Lovelace, but did most of its damage on the ground, rushing for a combined 259 yards on 58 carries.

Senior Colby Argall led the way, rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries.