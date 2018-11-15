WIAA D-6: Huettner powers Iola-Scandinavia past Racine Lutheran

The state’s all-time leading rusher ran wild in the WIAA Division 6 championship game, powering Iola-Scandinavia to a 43-14 win over Racine Lutheran and its first title.

Thunderbirds senior running back Bryce Huettner racked up 156 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries, a week after breaking the state rushing record.

Racine Lutheran’s star runner, junior Tyler Tenner, went for 126 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries after rushing for 300-plus yards in back-to-back games.

Both teams leaned on their running backs throughout.

Thunderbirds quarterback Connor Kurki attempted nine passes, including touchdowns to receivers Carter Kurki and William Cady.

Crusaders quarterback Colton Kraus attempted 12, hitting receiver James Wilson on a 52-yard touchdown pass early in the second half.