WIAA D-5: St. Mary’s Springs rallies past Stratford to capture record eighth title

St. Mary’s Springs used a late scoring drive to edge Stratford 20-17 in the WIAA Division 5 championship game and capture its record eighth title.

With 2:18 remaining, SMS’s Marcus Orlandoni scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a five-yard run.

Orlandoni finished with 124 yards on 12 carries.

SMS’s quarterback Mitchell Waechter threw for 71 yards, while Cade Christensen caught three passes for 50 yards.

Stratford’s Max Schwabe threw for 82 yards and a touchdown and Kade Ehrike ran for 106 yards and a score.