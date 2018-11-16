WIAA D-4: Racine St. Catherine’s converts 2-point conversion to win state title

Racine St. Catherine’s converted a two-point conversion with 12 seconds left to beat St. Croix Central 8-7 in the WIAA Division 4 championship game.

After Da’Shaun Brown scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to rally the Angels to within 7-6, he ran in untouched on a go-ahead two-point conversion to give the Angels their first state championship.

Brown completed 9 of 21 passes for 122 yards while tacking on 86 yards on 17 carries in the game. Isaiah Dodd added 85 yards on 20 carries.

Keagen Berg finished with 70 yards and a touchdown for St. Croix Central.