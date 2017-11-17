WIAA D-4: Lodi secures first-ever state title with 17-10 overtime win over St. Croix Central

The Lodi Blue Devils football team captured their first WIAA State Division 4 championship, beating defending champion St. Croix Central 17-10 in overtime at Camp Randall Stadium Thursday night.

With the game tied 10-10 at the end of regulation, Lodi’s Ben Rashid scored on a one-yard touchdown run on its opening possession of overtime to give the Blue Devils a 17-10 edge.

Collin Nelson got a sack on the final play of St. Croix Central’s extra possession to give Lodi its first state championship.

Running back Jacob Heyroth rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown to lead the Blue Devils offense.

Check out all of the highlights below:

.@StCroixCentral is on the board and it’s a tie ball game! WATCH: https://t.co/Ru0bvyLd8H pic.twitter.com/zHoKB8vPH6 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017

A field goal gives @StCroixCentral a 10-7 lead in the third quarter! WATCH: https://t.co/Ru0bvyLd8H pic.twitter.com/4ZXeZpI5a8 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017

Savannah Curtis knocks home a 30-yard field goal for @LodiHighSchool and it’s all tied up again! WATCH: https://t.co/Ru0bvyLd8H pic.twitter.com/ZiTdd0Yaum — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017

On its opening possession of overtime, @LodiHighSchool punches it through for a touchdown! WATCH: https://t.co/Ru0bvyLd8H pic.twitter.com/gumIUT6tKe — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017