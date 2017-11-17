WIAA D-4: Lodi secures first-ever state title with 17-10 overtime win over St. Croix Central
The Lodi Blue Devils football team captured their first WIAA State Division 4 championship, beating defending champion St. Croix Central 17-10 in overtime at Camp Randall Stadium Thursday night.
2017 WIAA Football Championships
With the game tied 10-10 at the end of regulation, Lodi’s Ben Rashid scored on a one-yard touchdown run on its opening possession of overtime to give the Blue Devils a 17-10 edge.
Collin Nelson got a sack on the final play of St. Croix Central’s extra possession to give Lodi its first state championship.
Running back Jacob Heyroth rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown to lead the Blue Devils offense.
Check out all of the highlights below:
TOUCHDOWN! @LodiHighSchool takes an early 7-0 lead.
Watch the Div. 4 championship: https://t.co/Ru0bvyLd8H pic.twitter.com/OeNM8NuHgN
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017
.@StCroixCentral is on the board and it’s a tie ball game!
WATCH: https://t.co/Ru0bvyLd8H pic.twitter.com/zHoKB8vPH6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017
A field goal gives @StCroixCentral a 10-7 lead in the third quarter!
WATCH: https://t.co/Ru0bvyLd8H pic.twitter.com/4ZXeZpI5a8
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017
Savannah Curtis knocks home a 30-yard field goal for @LodiHighSchool and it’s all tied up again!
WATCH: https://t.co/Ru0bvyLd8H pic.twitter.com/ZiTdd0Yaum
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017
On its opening possession of overtime, @LodiHighSchool punches it through for a touchdown!
WATCH: https://t.co/Ru0bvyLd8H pic.twitter.com/gumIUT6tKe
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017
State champs! @LodiHighSchool wins the Div. 4 title in overtime! #wiaahs pic.twitter.com/apiHOdrOKw
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017
Ben Rashid scored the game-winning touchdown for @LodiHighSchool in overtime #wiaafb pic.twitter.com/GWdk6pG91e
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED