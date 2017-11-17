WIAA D-4: Lodi secures first-ever state title with 17-10 overtime win over St. Croix Central

The Lodi Blue Devils football team captured their first WIAA State Division 4 championship, beating defending champion St. Croix Central 17-10 in overtime at Camp Randall Stadium Thursday night.

2017 WIAA Football Championships

With the game tied 10-10 at the end of regulation, Lodi’s Ben Rashid scored on a one-yard touchdown run on its opening possession of overtime to give the Blue Devils a 17-10 edge.

Collin Nelson got a sack on the final play of St. Croix Central’s extra possession to give Lodi its first state championship.

Running back Jacob Heyroth rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown to lead the Blue Devils offense.

Check out all of the highlights below: