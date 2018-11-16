WIAA D-3: Catholic Memorial scores 37 unanswered, upends West De Pere

Catholic Memorial stormed back after falling behind 24-0 in the first half, racking up four unanswered touchdowns en route to a 37-24 win over West De Pere in the WIAA Division 3 championship game.

Crusaders quarterback Luke Fox threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Tate Kopulos ran for 112 yards and a touchdown.

West De Pere entered the second half up 17-0 after capitalizing on a series of Catholic Memorial turnovers, before pushing its lead to 24-0 with a score early in the second half.

The Phantoms recovered three fumbles in the first half, then snapped up an interception while leading 17-0 in the third quarter.

But the Crusaders answered just a few minutes later, as Fox threw back-to-back touchdown passes to get Catholic Memorial on the board.

Fox gave the Crusaders the lead with the game tied in the fourth quarter, rushing for a 70-yard touchdowns with just under eight minutes to play.

Joe Oechsner put the game out of reach with just under four minutes to play, returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown.